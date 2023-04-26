Save invests 2 billion in Marco Polo

Listen to the audio version of the article

A Masterplan which envisages an investment of 2 billion by 2037, capable of generating an impact of 10 billion on the territory. Save, the company that manages the Marco Polo airport in Venice and since 2007 the Canova airport in Treviso, has chosen Palazzo Balbi, the headquarters of the Veneto Regional Council, to present a program of works and interventions with the aim of reaching 20 million of passengers from the current 15 million (of which 11.5 on Venice).

The choice of the regional headquarters has a weight “because this masterplan is strategic for the future of the entire region – begins the president of Veneto Luca Zaia – The port of call is a point of reference for tourism and business throughout the Northeast and beyond . A masterfully managed airport to which we owe a contribution to a tourist movement that brings 73 million tourists a year to Veneto, of which 66% are foreigners. Getting them by plane means clearing the roads and making connections easier.”

Two tracks

The masterplan lacks any reference to the third runway, which has caused much discussion: the current two runways (putting the current rolling runway at full capacity) are judged sufficient at least until the 2037 deadline. «We want a shared project with the local authorities, economic categories, trade unions, citizens», explains the president of Save Enrico Marchi. The first appointment for the public presentation has already been set for May 5 at the M9 in Mestre.

The plan, underlines the CEO of Save Monica Scarpa, «is in absolute continuity with what we are already doing, and many projects are already in the executive phase. On sustainability, for example, we have always worked and we are in the program of what has been established towards the zero emission quota».

Terminal and intermodality

One of the keywords is intermodality: the master plan includes the new railway station (the activation of construction sites for the railway link is expected shortly) with investments of 165 million and the vertiport for drones with both logistic functions (for example for transport urgent medicines) and tourism, in connection with the main regional destinations.