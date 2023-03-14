Home Business Savings banks: Almost like the Silicon Valley Bank: the interest trouble of the savings banks
Business

Savings banks: Almost like the Silicon Valley Bank: the interest trouble of the savings banks

by admin
Savings banks: Almost like the Silicon Valley Bank: the interest trouble of the savings banks

The savings banks had to write off the price losses on the bonds. President Schleweis is likely to reveal the exact amount of these value corrections on Tuesday, but they should amount to at least six billion euros. As a result, the profit of the savings bank group should be significantly lower than in the previous year, when the institutes still achieved a pre-tax profit of almost six billion euros. The result could be that some savings banks can distribute less profit to their sponsors, the municipalities, cities and districts. A few savings banks could even have made losses because of the write-downs – like the one in Zwickau.

See also  September nightmare for Wall Street: watch out for some indicators that send buy signals

You may also like

Lenovo’s 5-port docking station is only 29 yuan:...

Patuelli: “Crac Svb? Blame the US deregulation, safer...

You need 3 different bank accounts, says expert

Lack of bullishness in the market to support...

Menstrual blood: Theblood from Berlin is developing a...

Silicon Valley Bank shakes the stock exchanges: Milan...

Economists are calling for these “dirty” subsidies to...

SVB collapse, Biden reassures: “Safe US banking system”.

Xiaomi’s most powerful super large cup!Xiaomi Mi 13...

Company – EBRD: Russia to pay for Ukraine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy