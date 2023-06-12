Home » Savings plan: VW boss Blume wants more returns without layoffs
Savings plan: VW boss Blume wants more returns without layoffs

Savings plan: VW boss Blume wants more returns without layoffs

Morning Briefing vom 12.06.2023

According to Handelsblatt information, Oliver Blume is working on a gigantic savings plan for VW. What it is about – and what, remarkably, is not.

