Say goodbye to Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series!Xiaomi Civi 3 is about to debut: the chip is upgraded to Dimensity 8200

Fast Technology reported on April 8 that Xiaomi is about to release the annual imaging flagship Mi 13 Ultra, which has already started mass production.After Mi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi also started preparing for production scheduling of a new product, Civi 3, which is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

Looking back at the previous Civi series models, they are all equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series mobile platform. For example, Civi 1 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Civi 1S is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, and Civi 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1.

This time Civi 3 embraces the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 mobile platform. The new platform adopts TSMC’s 4nm process.The CPU adopts 8-core design, 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture, 4 Cortex-A78 large cores + 4 Cortex-A55 small cores, of which 1 A78 large core has a main frequency of up to 3.1GHz.

In terms of running points,Dimensity 8200 AnTuTu comprehensive score can reach more than 900,000 points,andThe Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 equipped with Civi 2 has a running score of less than 600,000 points. It can be said that the performance of Civi 3 has improved significantly.

In addition, Xiaomi Civi 3 continues the dual-hole design of Civi 2. The front dual cameras are arranged in the center, and the shape is similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s smart island. Support OIS optical image stabilization.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi Civi 3 has appeared in the IMEI database, the model is 23046PNC9C, the code is yuechu (at the beginning of the month), and the system version is MIUI V14.0.0.5.TMICNXM.

The machine will be unveiled in the first half of this year.

