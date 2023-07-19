Scagni murder, a joke for the family. Archiving for doctor and police

Alberto Scagni and Alice Scagni

Scagni murder, failure to report drops all charges. The mother’s outburst on social media

The murder Scans register a new one twist. Closed the investigation by the prosecutor on the possible responsibility of the medico and of police. The judges have no doubts: no fault. Almost archived. Bad news for the Alice’s parentsthe 34-year-old killed by her brother Alberto on May 1, 2022. The Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the dismissal of the proceeding for alleged omissions against the police and a doctor. Reason: despite the many calls to 112, there was no complaint. From here the impossibility Of assess the danger of the situation. The girl’s mother protests: “So they blame us“.

The Search thus motivates his decision. “The lack of a complaint has prevented the knowledge of all those circumstances and of the facts they might have constituted useful elements to frame the situation and assess its danger in advance”. “We accused” Alice Scagni’s mother, however, is not there and has entrusted her disappointment to a long post on social networks.

