A DRUG FOR MYASTHENIA GRAVIS Immunology

The new treatment has also been approved in Italy

Efgartigimod alfa is available in Italy for the treatment, as an adjunct to standard therapy, of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. The reimbursement of Vyvgart – this is the trade name of the medicine developed by Argenx, a company active in the immunological field – was granted by Aifa on the basis of the results of the global phase 3 ADAPT study, published in The Lancet Neurology in July 2021.

Myasthenia gravis is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease in which IgG autoantibodies disrupt communication between nerves and muscles, resulting in debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness. Around 85% of people with myasthenia gravis progress within 24 months to gMG, which can affect muscles throughout the body.

Particularly in patients with myasthenia … (Continued) read the 2nd page

News about: myasthenia, drug, efgartigimod,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

