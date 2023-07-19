Home » Red Bull: Updates coming soon for Budapest — Formula 1
Red Bull gives you wings”it was said in one famous commercial costly to the company itself which in 2014 in the USA was forced to pay an indemnity of $13 million for false advertising. Currently we can be sure, however, that Red Bull is giving wings to its two single-seaters, and despite the unstoppable performance that the two cars are currently able to provide, the colossus does not seem interested in stopping here indeed, for the Hungarian round scheduled in Budapest this weekend the scuderia sit seems to have some updates in store.

This is confirmed by none other than Max himself Verstappennumber #1 of Red Bull as well as number #1 in the world who anticipated:

For the Hungarian Grand Prix we have a couple of upgrades to fit on our car. I hope they do their job, we expect something good so we can find even more performance for the next races.

To continue then:

“It’s great to drive here, it’s a really technical circuit and I can’t wait to get back: last year it was difficult to make the right choices with the rain looming and the temperatures being colder than expected, but we remained calm and the team made the right decisions.”

