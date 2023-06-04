Schlein is good, let her work: listen to her vision of the VIDEO-world

Pd: Schlein is already under siege, but it needs time

Elly Schlein is on trial within the party after only two months. They contest the new secretary of the Democratic Party for the lack of a political project, a vision of the world and a temperament suited to a particular and delicate role.

Basically, judging by certain comments, Schlein would be a carneade to send home immediately. The Democratic Party should get rid of it as soon as possible and without delay because the secretary would be completely inadequate. But is not so.

Those who, like us, have heard it in a place like the Social Theater of Trento, at the Sole 24 Ore Festival of Economics, have been able to listen to it for 45 minutes in a row. And appreciate her vision of the world, her ideas on the economy, taxation, work and pensions. That’s not enough: the temperament and grit are also worth noting, underlined by the many applauses of an audience that had started off in a skeptical and distrustful way, but who progressively became passionate about the reasoning of the secretary, too quickly labeled a “woman of color harmony”.

Therefore, for the reader who wants to verify what I have written, and therefore better study the Schlein case in order to avoid summary and hasty judgments, we searched and offer on Affari the video of your interview six days ago with the director of Il Sole 24 ore Fabio Tamburini. Enjoy your vision and if you like, write on the Affaritaliani.it Facebook profile to comment.

WATCH ELLY SCHLEIN’S INTERVIEW

