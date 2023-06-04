Thousands color Trento for the Dolomiti Pride (PHOTOS and VIDEO), Valduga: “There is so much work to do, all together”, Ianeselli: “Today the city has grown: we are freer and stronger”

TRENTO. “Thousands of us are here again, five years later, to say that rights either belong to everyone or they don’t. To claim that every person has the right to be himself, not to have to hide, not to be rejected, marginalized , discriminated against, ignored”. To tell Franco Ianeselli (mayor of Trento), While Francesco Valduga (first citizen of Rovereto and candidate for president of the Province for the centre-left) adds: “A colorful and transversal party with a large participation of citizens on the importance of feeling free to be”.

A long and colorful procession of songs, dances and music crossed the streets of Trento for the Dolomiti Pride (Article here). “We take to the streets with our joy but also with our creative and constructive anger to bring about a change capable of cornering the culture of hatred fueled by the speeches of politicians. We take to the streets our subjectivity, our loves and different families We express ourselves freely in this collective revolution that needs everyone for social and civil rights, for the reception of migrants, for housing, for non-precarious work and for the protection of the environment. These are our battles“, the words of Natasha Maesi, national president of Arcigay (Here article) while Shamar Dorghetti, president of Arcigay del Trentino and spokesman for the Dolomiti Pride coordinationhe continues: “Pride wants to send a strong message of equality, of the request for full citizenship of the people Lgbtqia+ and of all minorities who are oppressed today. We demonstrate against a government that would like to close us in the shadows and that would like to limit our political spaces: we want to be in the square in the light of the sun” (Here article).

(Photo by Emma Ragozzino)

A symbolic demonstration of the difficult and complex journey accomplished and to vindicate the battles waged for decades against discrimination, a struggle that finds its peak of visibility in the Pride but which takes place on a daily basis. A day in which citizens bring conquests to the streets but who dictate the agenda to politics and sensitize part of the population for faster and deeper social change.

“The community is aware of the importance of rights, this moment highlights the need to develop new skills and to adapt the laws to a population that is already ahead of the regulations: today we must take a leap forward”, comments Valduga. “Not everyone must have the same ideas, but a comparison and an in-depth study is important to listen and understand needs and requirements. Of course, love and emotions do not need acts but there is an obligation to reflect on many aspects, such as parenting, which require standards in step with the times: the institutions must intercept, interpret and accompany society“.

(Photo by Edoardo Meneghini)

It remains in Italy tooIndeed, on the rights front, there is still a lot of work to do.

(Photo by Emma Ragozzino)

“Everyone must feel Pride – says Ianeselli – is not just the manifestation of a part because everyone must feel free to be themselves and try to be happy because they are unique: no one must feel less, no person and no family must feel less for one’s sexual orientation. We must say this out loud and we shout it today to those who still pretend not to see. We also say it to those who have no voice, for those who are still afraid and hide away, from the family and from their own community because he knows he would not be accepted. living with suffering an identity that is not his just to conform. for those who resist the daily jokes of ridicule”.

Also present in the crowd were many mayors and administrators of the Municipalities who granted patronage to the event, centre-left parliamentarians and provincial councilors. The mayor relaunches the decision to register same-parent couples, albeit in contrast with the recent national regulations passed by the center-right government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“As mayor of this city – highlights Ianeselli – today I feel a strong responsibility on my shoulders, when, with other colleagues, I chose to register the children of same-parent couples: I certainly did so thinking about the rights of every child, but also because I believe that both parents have a responsibility and a duty to fully exercise their role within a shared parenting and family project. Only in this way does a community grow, without distinguishing between series A and series B families, Serie A and Serie B children“.

(Photo by Carlotta Paolucci)

A large and colorful party but also visibility on the struggle for rights. “There is still a long way to go, achievements in this sense are never easy because diversity is scary when you don’t know it, it always applies, not only to sexual orientation, but also to foreigners and the disabled. That’s why today, 5 years later, there is still a need for the Dolomiti Pride. To give strength because if even one boy, only one person will get up tomorrow morning and feel like living their sexual orientation without fear, then this day will have made sense. Today Trento has grown up. We are all freer and stronger“, concludes Ianeselli.