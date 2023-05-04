“Schlein spasmodically chases after Landini”. Interview with Enrico Borghi

Borghi speaks, the man who left the Democratic Party for Renzi

“The measures proposed by the secretary of the Democratic Party on tax matters and her almost spasmodic run-up to the CGIL literally confirm the analysis that led me to leave a party that no longer has anything to do with the one we founded in 2007”. Thus begins the interview of Affaritaliani.it a Enrico Borgoformer member of Enrico Letta’s Pd secretariat who left the Dems a few days ago to join Italia Viva.

Elly Schlein has relaunched the balance sheet, do you agree with this or is it another maximalist move?

“The measures proposed by the secretary of the Democratic Party on tax matters and her almost spasmodic run-up to the CGIL literally confirm the analysis that led me to leave a party that no longer has anything to do with the one we founded in 2007. That it was the party that believed in economic growth and the equitable distribution of wealth as non-conflicting goals, but on the contrary that through development the conditions for social justice would be realised. Our Democratic Party was the party that was inspired by Olof Palme, by the concept of having to be against poverty, not against wealth, which is not a fault to be atoned for but a legitimate objective to be pursued within the framework of the responsibility that arises from it. The “new Democratic Party” is clearly on another front.

At the Lingotto we said that it was not with class hatred that the scourge of tax evasion would be defeated, and that artisans, traders, small entrepreneurs, when they are loyal to the tax authorities, pay too much. And therefore a serious tax reform was needed, and is needed, which keeps away the sirens of the right who promise an unconstitutional and unfeasible flat tax and those of the radical left who demand an increase in the tax burden. This is reformism. Along with a mature relationship with trade union organizations. Chasing the CGIL in the squares, being summoned, bringing the union onto land that is not its own is another symptom of the disease that has struck the Democratic Party. Once upon a time there was talk of the “transmission belt”, today it would seem that someone wants to dust it off but on the contrary. That two opposition parties want to ride union decisions, rather than respect their autonomy, for reasons also connected with the problems of the leadership of the “wide field” is certainly not a demonstration of political foresight.”

