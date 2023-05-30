Home » Schleweis: Abolish real estate transfer tax for owner-occupiers | free press
Business

Schleweis: Abolish real estate transfer tax for owner-occupiers | free press

by admin
Schleweis: Abolish real estate transfer tax for owner-occupiers | free press

If you buy a property in Germany, you usually have to pay for it. The real estate transfer tax accounts for up to 6.5 percent of the purchase price. The savings bank president wants to abolish them.

Savings Bank President Helmut Schleweis has a tax relief property purchase stimulated. “We suggest at least that property transfer tax on self-used home ownership abolish it,” said the President of the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (DSGV) to the editorial network Germany. In addition to higher interest rates and construction costs, the real estate transfer tax also often destroys the dream of owning a home. “All of this together means that a family with two average salaries can practically no longer afford to own a home – that’s unacceptable,” said Schleweis.

The real estate transfer tax is levied by the states and accounts for up to 6.5 percent of the purchase price. If it were to go away, that would reduce the load right at the start of a construction project, said Schleweis. It would also be easier to implement than other funding programs.

The savings bank president warned of social upheavals due to the lack of housing: “The situation on housing market holds social Explosives.” When building rental apartments, the bureaucracy the biggest problem. The building regulations would have to be “decluttered at all levels”. (dpa)

See also  WELT reader chat: Financial experts answer your most important questions

You may also like

Digital Transformation and Intelligent Improvement of Logistics Enterprises...

Holidays 2023: travel agencies notice “changed booking behavior”

Airbnb, here comes the crunch: minimum two nights...

France’s school system: a difficult road to more...

Airbnb and short-term rentals, the crunch is coming:...

Gansu promotes market-based allocation reform of data elements

Digital advertising technology on the rise

Milan Stock Exchange, weak opening (-0.1%)

Financial education about the stock market and the...

After the municipal elections / And Italy discovered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy