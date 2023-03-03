Home Business Scholz with Biden in the White House: best friends?
Business

Scholz with Biden in the White House: best friends?

by admin
Scholz with Biden in the White House: best friends?

There is another issue that currently harbors the potential for conflict between the USA and Germany. Biden launched a multi-billion dollar US investment program last summer. It provides for investments in climate protection, but ties many subsidies and tax credits to companies using US products or producing them themselves in the USA. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is an important domestic political success for the US President.

Also read: The ego superpower

In Berlin and Europe, however, Biden’s “Made in America” ​​approach is not so well received. The concern about competitive disadvantages is great. In a government statement at the beginning of February, Scholz called for the USA to make concessions and warned of a subsidy race. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and his French colleague Bruno Le Maire campaigned in Washington at about the same time for a Europe-friendly application of the law, but returned without any concrete commitments.

See also  The Ukrainian "drift" towards the EU that frightened Putin. That's why the strongman from Moscow unleashed his army

You may also like

Guest contribution Outdated civil servants and a lack...

Resolution 3 of 27/02/2023 – Official speaker on...

The bond market becomes a risk for the...

Carbon credits, so 15,000 cooking stoves in Madagascar...

Dividend Yield: These stocks have the highest dividends

First cracks in Schlein’s magic circle. Clash between...

Swiss companies – management teams are becoming more...

110% bonus cut too hastily, with loans the...

The Day of the Righteous in memory of...

SAP Salary: This chart shows how much the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy