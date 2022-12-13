Home Business Schroders PLC reduced its holdings of 962,000 shares of Zijin Mining (02899) at a price of approximately HK$10.69 per share|HKEx_Sina Finance_Sina.com
According to the latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on December 8, Schroders PLC reduced its holdingsZijin Mining(02899) 962,000 shares, priced at HK$10.6940 per share, the total amount is approximately HK$10.2876 million. After the shareholding reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 344 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 5.99%.

