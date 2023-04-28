Search engine optimization: in-house SEO or SEO agency?

If you want to run a successful company today, you should definitely rely on the v. Many people ask themselves the question, is it worth hiring an agency for this or should I rather hire my own SEO experts? Both variants offer different advantages as well as disadvantages. We will take a closer look at what these are exactly in this article.

In-house SEO – The pros and cons

With in-house search engine optimization, an SEO expert is located directly in the company and is usually on site. This SEO expert is therefore exclusively responsible for you and does not have to take care of other companies.

Benefits of in-house SEO

Easy communication, as the expert is usually on site.

The SEO expert can react faster to problems.

For large websites with a large amount of maintenance, in-house SEO experts are usually cheaper.

The SEO expert only has one project that needs to be managed and therefore he can focus entirely on this.

Disadvantages of in-house SEO

Since the topic of search engine optimization is constantly changing, expensive training courses have to be paid for so that the SEO expert is always up to date.

If the SEO expert quits, it becomes very difficult to find another qualified employee with the same level of knowledge.

Estimating the workload and the associated payment is extremely difficult.

The SEO agencies have some advantages over the in-house SEO. So offer SEO agencies such as SEOGermany from Baden-Würrtemberg, an all-round carefree package for their customers. In most cases, agencies also consist of several experts who also exchange information with each other.

Benefits of SEO Agencies

Good SEO agencies are usually always up to date.

Agencies usually have expensive tools for the analysis and evaluation of important data.

SEO agencies can usually also achieve better results because they serve many different customers and thus gain important experience.

Conclusion

The most important factor for the right decision is the available budget. Although SEO agencies can be more expensive than in-house SEO experts, the service provided is significantly better in most cases. However, if a direct contact is important to you, you should opt for your own in-house SEO expert.

