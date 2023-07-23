Sebino Holding: Mandatory Public Purchase Offer

Sebino Holding today announced the publication of the document relating to the mandatory takeover bid promoted on a maximum of 2,138,400 shares of the company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan.

The offer is aimed at a maximum of 1,977,576 ordinary shares of Sebino and a maximum of 160,824 shares deriving from the possible exercise of the convertible warrants denominated “Warrant Sebino SpA 2020-2023”.

The offer document was filed with Consob and is available to the public. The subscription period for the offer, agreed with Consob, will start on 28 July 2023 and will end on 1 September 2023, barring any extensions. Payment will take place on 8 September 2023, with a consideration of 7.20 euros for each share tendered in acceptance of the offer, fully paid in cash.

