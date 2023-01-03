see you tonight! NV will release new graphics cards: 4070/Ti, 4090/80 mobile version, 5500 yuan to buy or not?

The long-awaited RTX 4070 Ti will officially debut tonight. In fact, the information about it has already been revealed, which is the previously canceled 4080 12GB version.

NVIDIA’s “GeForce Beyond” event will be officially held on January 3 (at 0:00 on January 4, Beijing time), which will bring GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 4070 desktop graphics cards, and RTX 40 series mobile graphics cards.

Regarding the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, it is generally believed that this is the RTX 4080 12GB graphics card that was canceled 2 months ago. In the early days, RTX 4080 had two versions, corresponding to 12GB and 16GB video memory, of which 12GB has 7680 CUDA cores, and 16GB has 9728 CUDA cores.

According to VideoCardz, the price of the RTX 4070 Ti has now been determined to be $799 (about 5,500 yuan, and the Bank of China is said to be 6,499 yuan). The graphics card will be launched by partner cards, there is no Founders Edition version.

As for the RTX 4070 launched together, it uses AD104-250-A1 GPU, has 5888 CUDA cores, and is equipped with 12GB 21Gbps GDDR6X video memory, while the RTX 4090 mobile version will have 16GB video memory, the GeForce RTX 4080 mobile version will be equipped with 12GB video memory, and the RTX 4070 will be equipped with 12GB video memory. 8GB is available, and the RTX 4060 is also 8GB.

NVIDIA’s Ada GeForce RTX 40-series notebook GPUs will deliver 30% higher performance than their predecessors, while adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and enhanced ray tracing performance, and will be available first in late January/early February.