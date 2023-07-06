Seizing Opportunities and Gaining Support for Development: Mayor Wang Yong’s Visit to Beijing

Seize Development Opportunities and Gain More Support

From June 28 to July 1, Mayor Wang Yong and his team visited relevant units and enterprises in Beijing to seize development opportunities and gain more support for the city of Baoji. The team, which included officials from various departments and the Qishan County Government, focused on the planning of major transportation projects, application of key industrial projects, and development and utilization of coal resources.

During their visit, Wang Yong and his entourage held discussions with several departments and units, including the China National Railway Group, China Railway Economic Planning Research Institute, China Construction Technology Group, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, National Energy Administration, and Jizhaojia Digital Energy Group Corporation. The discussions centered around key matters such as the construction of Baoji Airport, the inclusion of Baohan Railway into the national planning, the application for national sponge city status, the construction of a national industrial machine base, and the development and utilization of coal resources. To further strengthen the cooperation, China Construction Technology Group and the city of Baoji signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Wang Yong emphasized the importance of promoting the feasibility study and approval of Baoji Airport. He urged all relevant units to actively plan the road network around the airport and prepare for the start of construction. The goal is to ensure that Baoji Airport can begin construction as soon as possible and be completed and put into use in a timely manner. Additionally, Wang Yong highlighted the opportunity to revise the national medium and long-term railway network planning. He called on the support of the central province to incorporate the Baohan railway planning into the national plan, which would greatly contribute to the construction of a national comprehensive transportation hub.

Green development and efficient transformation of coal resources were also emphasized by Wang Yong. He urged for the acceleration of the progress of coal resource exploration and the promotion of preliminary work for new coal mines. Projects such as Lijiahe Coal Mine, Zhangba Coal Mine, and Zhongbao No. 1 Mine were specifically mentioned. Wang Yong stressed the importance of ensuring that these projects are reported and approved as quickly as possible.

Lastly, Wang Yong emphasized the strategic opportunity presented by the country’s strong support for the development of industrial master machines. He called for further strengthening of weak areas, innovation, and development to achieve new breakthroughs in the construction of industrial master machine clusters. Establishing the National CNC Machine Tool Innovation Center and promoting the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises were also highlighted as important objectives.

Mayor Wang Yong and his team’s visit to Beijing was an important step in seizing development opportunities and gaining more support for Baoji. By focusing on key areas of development, such as transportation projects, industrial projects, and coal resource utilization, the city aims to lay a solid foundation for future progress and growth.

