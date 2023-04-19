Selling a property: You should plan for these costs

What do you have to pay attention to if you want to sell a property? (icon picture) Getty Images / urbazon

Selling real estate is no longer as easy as it was before the turnaround in interest rates. With higher interest rates making it more difficult for buyers to obtain financing, supply is outstripping demand in some regions.

Sebastian Eraghi, COO of the real estate agent Neho, expects prices to fall by another ten percent by the summer. He therefore recommends that those who want to sell their property sell now rather than later.

If you hire a broker for the sale, you have to pay a percentage of the purchase price as commission. If you decide against a broker, you should plan money for marketing and time for viewings, among other things.