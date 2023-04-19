Home » Selling a property: You should plan for these costs
Business

Selling a property: You should plan for these costs

by admin
Selling a property: You should plan for these costs

What do you have to pay attention to if you want to sell a property? (icon picture)
Getty Images / urbazon

Selling real estate is no longer as easy as it was before the turnaround in interest rates. With higher interest rates making it more difficult for buyers to obtain financing, supply is outstripping demand in some regions.

Sebastian Eraghi, COO of the real estate agent Neho, expects prices to fall by another ten percent by the summer. He therefore recommends that those who want to sell their property sell now rather than later.

If you hire a broker for the sale, you have to pay a percentage of the purchase price as commission. If you decide against a broker, you should plan money for marketing and time for viewings, among other things.

Buyers are increasingly in charge of the real estate market. One of the reasons why supply is outstripping demand is higher interest rates. Because higher interest rates make financing more difficult for real estate buyers. As a result, real estate prices are falling in some regions of Germany for the first time in a long time.

Sebastian Eraghi, chief operating officer of the real estate agent Neho, expects prices to fall by another ten percent by the summer. “Then the market moves back into equilibrium as interest rates rise,” he tells Business Insider. Eraghi therefore advises: “It’s better to sell now than later.”

See also  Vonovia: New details about possible corruption at the Dax group

You may also like

Are heat pumps now also suitable for old...

Palamara plea bargain: one year and suspended sentence....

Tesla: works council violates the law

Lottomatica prepares for IPO: possible raising of €600-700...

Warning strike in rail and air traffic

Milan touches the maximum since January 2022 with...

Calculating the pension of civil servants: It’s that...

The march of Naples towards the scudetto party...

Scholz and Costa warm to Lufthansa joining TAP

Use, more money in your paycheck if you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy