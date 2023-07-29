Senate, record holidays: 5 weeks. Palazzo Madama are taking it easy

So the group leaders’ conferences decided

Over a month of vacation, without interruptions. The Senate is produced on extra-large holidays. The first summer break of the legislature sees Madame Palace face a substantial phase of inactivity. And overtaking the Chamber, which will instead work an extra week.

So the group leaders’ conferences decided. The Senatewrites an article in Repubblica.it taken up by Dagospia, has decided to allow itself a total of four more days of activity: it will close its doors on 3 or at the latest on 4 August.

It is not that there is a lack of provisions to be examined: above all the fiscal delegation (to be sent to the Chamber) and the second decree on public administration (which instead comes from Montecitorio). The minister’s information is also on the calendar Nello Musumeci on the bad weather emergency and in particular on the damage in Sicily and that of my colleague Raffaele Fitto on the progress of the Pnrr.

The resumption of work? Not before September 5th. This will be established, again, by the conference of group leaders. But all together, representatives of the center-right and the opposition have already endorsed a holiday break of at least 33 consecutive days, a privilege granted to a few categories of workers. […] The president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa is certainly not scandalized by this long interruption: “Apart from last year, when the Chambers were dissolved in view of the elections, the summer recess of the Senate has always had more or less the same duration”.

SENATE: PRESIDENCY SOURCES, ‘ALL GROUPS DECIDE THE SUMMER INTERVAL, NOT RUSSIA’ – “Once again the newspaper La Repubblica demonstrates a casual ignorance of parliamentary mechanisms. Or perhaps, in order to give vent to a true obsession with the President of the Senate, it pretends not to know that the summer suspension period of the Senate’s work the meeting of the presidents of the groups decides it, that is of all the parties and certainly not the president”. This is what presidency sources underline, with reference to the online article of the newspaper founded by Scalfari entitled ‘Senate, the record vacation (of 5 weeks) of La Russa & co is a coincidence’. “Moreover, to date, the date for resuming work after the summer break has not even been hypothesized. The decision will only be taken in the last meeting of the group presidents who, unlike the Chamber, have by regulation the task of deciding on the calendar “, add the same sources.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

