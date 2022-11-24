Home Business Serie A splits, but in the meantime the problem of the 500 million tax balance must be resolved
Business

Serie A splits, but in the meantime the problem of the 500 million tax balance must be resolved

by admin
Serie A splits, but in the meantime the problem of the 500 million tax balance must be resolved

The Serie A league split in the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, November 22, in an almost unprecedented way: without even starting the meeting – scheduled for 2.15 pm but postponed by over an hour – and giving the presidents a chance to argue on a specific topic. In practice, 12 participants remained in the Via Rosellini room in Milan. The representatives of Juve, Inter, Milan, Naples, Rome, Fiorentina and Monza left for various reasons (Turin was absent). An episode that brings to light tensions and unresolved problems in the governance of the top football league.

The facts

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis set fire to the dust who protested animatedly invoking an opening of the Lega council which he would like to expand to eight 8 members and invoking a greater weight for the Neapolitan club. After that he was the first to leave the assembly. Due to the accumulated delays and the climate of tension, Milan, Inter and Juventus followed him, followed by Monza, Roma and Fiorentina. Among the issues that should have been discussed were the election of the independent director, with a split on the name of Rebecca Corsi, vice president of Empoli. None of the big clubs are prejudiced against Corsi, but her election would shift the axis of the Lega council too much towards the small clubs. The theme will be disucsso in the next assembly at the beginning of December, given that the clubs remaining in the classroom have chosen, unanimously, to postpone the vote. “Not participating is a common technical choice, it is a right and it is in any case part of the dynamics,” explained the president of the Lega, Lorenzo Casini. “The reasons behind it? Evidently a failure to reach an agreement on matters on the agenda, in particular on the election of the director. But there wasn’t the same reason behind the choice of the sects to leave».

See also  Back To Drive, the national popular rally for Mazda MX-5 owners

The tax issue

On 16 December (deadline later slipped to 22, but little changes), Serie A clubs and not only must pay the “suspended” taxes from January to November 2022 in a single installment. Apparently not all clubs have used this instrument in the same way and in the meantime someone has paid part of the tax debt. The sum to be paid is in any case considerable: over 500 million euros. The Government has not granted a further installment payment «The assembly unanimously – added Gravina – confirmed my mandate to interact with the institutions to find a solution to ensure payment in the interest of the system. The installment of tax obligations is already provided for by state law, here the issue is whether or not to pay a penalty. I have already written to Gravina that there is maximum availability to the fact that, in the event that it is possible to access facilitated forms of installment payments, clubs are not allowed to have a winter transfer market with a negative balance».

You may also like

Gold Trading Reminder: Dovish Meeting Minutes + Global...

Wall Street to attention awaiting minute Fed. Tesla...

my country’s installed capacity of new energy has...

The richest man in Yunnan is under residential...

Outlook 2023, Meloni is unknown. Credit Suisse’s view...

Tim closes its offices on Fridays: 3 days...

Salesforce, the technical and fundamental framework of the...

Rolls-Royce and Mini, the opposite poles of lithium-ion

Concerts, revenues of 450 million (+43%) between January...

Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy