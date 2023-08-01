Home » Seven emerging market stocks backed by several top funds
Business

Seven emerging market stocks backed by several top funds

by admin
Seven emerging market stocks backed by several top funds

If you are looking for inspiration for your next investment, you can learn something from successful fund managers. picture alliance / Zoonar | Matej Kaštelic

Emerging markets often show above-average growth compared to industrialized countries – investors expect high returns from this.

Business Insider analyzed which stocks make up several of Morningstar’s top-rated emerging market funds.

Anyone who invests their money in the stock market will sooner or later come across emerging market stocks. Emerging markets are markets that are in a phase between a developing country and an industrialized country. Compared to industrialized countries, they often show above-average growth. Investors expect a high return as a result.

However, the benefits are offset by risks such as economic and political uncertainty, volatility and exchange rate risks. Another argument in favor of investing in emerging markets is that they account for a large part of all global economic activity.

read too

“Every year I give my son shares in four companies for his birthday”: This is how financial expert Christian Röhl saves for his child

Those looking for emerging market equities can get inspiration from successful funds

Many investors therefore opt for passive, broadly diversified investments in emerging market equities via ETF. For some investors, however, individual stocks are also a must-have. Investors looking to add emerging market equities to their portfolio can look to successful fund managers for inspiration.

How successful a fund is is shown not only by the return but also by analyst ratings. The analytics company Morningstar evaluates the performance of funds according to several criteria. While the star rating quantitatively assesses historical performance, the analyst rating is forward-looking and qualitative.

See also  Everbright Securities: The top-level design of traditional Chinese medicine boosts the 4 major sub-tracks of the global Nuggets_Oriental Fortune Net

Business Insider looked at the five emerging market funds that Morningstar currently rates with both five-star and gold analyst ratings. Here are seven emerging market stocks featured by several of the funds:

1. Alibaba

WKN: A117ME
Industry: Electronic Commerce

You may also like

CsC: supply chains need to be strengthened to...

Stock market investors retreat after rally

Overstock Relaunches Bed Bath & Beyond Online Domain...

Gasoline and diesel, that’s where the price increases...

HSBC Holdings Exceeds Expectations with Strong Second Quarter...

AI: Creative Director works 10x faster with Midjourney

Auto, the market continues in July: 119,027 registrations...

This is how loyalty pays off with your...

Twitter only in dark, what are the benefits...

Baoji City Ranks Second in Province for High-Quality...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy