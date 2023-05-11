Sexism criticism of Jeremy Fragrance: OMR takes video offline

Influencer Jeremy Fragrance on the OMR stage. Tristar Media / Contributor

The organizers of the digital conference OMR have taken a video offline in which the influencer Jeremy Fragrance talks about women. After Fragrance’s appearance, there was criticism for sexist statements. Among other things, Fragrance said: “I could bang five girls a day, I could fuck you all”. Jeremy Fragrance is one of the biggest influencers in Germany. 2.06 million people follow him on YouTube, and he even has more than 6.6 million followers on Tiktok. He is also a testimonial for well-known brands.

The video was created at the OMR Festival in Hamburg, where numerous influencers, media people and entrepreneurs come together. It is considered one of the most important events of the scene. 70,000 people took part this year.

Jeremy Fragrance is one of the biggest influencers in Germany. 2.06 million people follow him on YouTube, and he even has more than 6.6 million followers on Tiktok. In his videos he usually talks about perfumes. But he is best known for his exuberant nature.

He is also a popular advertising face for brands. Most recently, he advertised the bread of the discounter Aldi Nord. Recently, the Sky broadcaster has also been planning a reality documentary with him.

“I could bang five girls a day”

For example, Jeremy Fragrance, real name Daniel Schütz, said on the OMR stage: “I could bang five girls a day, I could screw you all”. Among other things, he was criticized on Twitter and the career platform LinkedIn. The co-founder of the Odaline agency, Jan Nicolas König, wrote, for example: The OMR was “awesome”. Jeremy Fragrance but “not at all cool”. The communications expert Frank Behrendt wrote on Linkedin: “For me, the pinnacle of hollowness is Jeremy Fragrance”.

Until recently, the recording of the performance could still be found on the video platform YouTube, on the official channel of the OMR. In the meantime, however, the video has been made private, so it can no longer be viewed.

When asked by “T-Online” about the influencer’s appearance, a spokesman for the OMR said that they were “in exchange with those involved”. In general, “discrimination of any kind, harassment, (sexualized) violence and crossing borders” have no place at the OMR Festival and “are not tolerated.”

