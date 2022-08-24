Have you heard of the “artificial sun”? This is a clean energy that is currently regarded as the ultimate solution for human energy. According to Shaanxi News Network, all the equipment for the controllable fusion reactor project of Xinghuan Juneng has entered the factory and will be installed soon. Officially broke ground on June 6.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

According to the project leader, the project will be assembled in September.However, at present this project is only a “zero machine”, and will not produce actual fusion effects, just to verify the scientific feasibility of the entire scheme.

The goal of heating the plasma to 17 million degrees is expected next year.

It is understood that nuclear fusion is the process of combining two lighter nuclei into a heavier nucleus and releasing energy. The easiest fusion reaction in nature is the fusion of hydrogen isotopes, deuterium and tritium.

This reaction has lasted for 5 billion years on the sun, so this controllable nuclear fusion technology is also commonly known as the artificial sun, because the principle of the sun is the nuclear fusion reaction.

Controlled nuclear fusion has many advantages, such as unlimited raw material reserves, inherent safety of devices, zero carbon emissions, and no environmental pollution. It has always been regarded as the ultimate solution for human energy.

Shaanxi Xinghuan Energy Technology Co., Ltd., which built the project this time, completed an angel round of financing of hundreds of millions of RMB in June this year. The investors include Shunwei Capital, Kunlun Capital, Zhongke Chuangxing, Yuanjing Venture Capital, and Jade Capital, Sequoia Seed Fund, Xianfeng Evergreen, Jiuhe Ventures, Legend Star, Inno Ventures, Yuanhe Origin, Huafang Capital and other institutions.