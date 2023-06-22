Shipping – Titan debris found – No survivors

Sunset over the Meerdts

Boston (German news agency) – The US Coast Guard has found the wreckage of the missing Titan mini-submarine. The site is about 1,600 feet (about 500 meters) away from the Titanic, which sank in 1912, said a senior official of the authority in Boston on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Another Coast Guard spokesman said some parts had been found, making it clear it was the boat they were looking for. Apparently there had been a catastrophic event, there was talk of an “implosion”. The five people on board are apparently all dead. The Titan, which has been missing since Sunday, was a deep-sea submarine owned by the US company Oceangate, which has been used to make trips to the wreck of the Titanic since 2021.

On board were Oceangate founder Stockton Rush, 61, Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, billionaire aviation entrepreneur Hamish Harding, 58, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19th birthday -year old son. The paying passengers are said to have raised $250,000 each for the expedition to the wreck of the Titanic.

