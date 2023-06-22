Udinese – Saponara and Lucca, working on a Made In Italy team / The day

The Juventus management continues to work in view of next season. Here is the summary of the day with the most important news

Udinese is working hard to set up a great team for next season. In these hours he is working on two big shots in the offensive phase. The first is undoubtedly the possible replacement for the departing Beto. The striker chosen by the management is Lorenzo Lucca. The negotiation is already in an advanced stage given that there is talk of a loan with the right to buy set at eight million euros. A figure that is not too high if we think of all the expectations that were on Lucca’s shoulders until a few months ago.

We are not only talking about the new striker, given that if the French Florian Thauvin were to leave. The management has already found a possible replacement for him. We talk about Richard Saponara. The former Fiorentina footballer played a season at a high level and now he should have yet another chance within our league. Udinese to win it will have to battle against other teams such as Thiago Motta’s Bologna. A nice duel, but one that could become easier than expected if the French second striker leaves. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here are Silvestri’s declarations

June 22, 2023 (change June 22, 2023 | 19:01)

