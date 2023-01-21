A baby weighing 7.3 kilos was born in Brazil, in Parintins, in the state of Amazonas. Angerson dos Santos, this is the name of the child, is doing well despite being overweight.

The mother, Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, is 27 years old and is her fifth child. One of the previous children had already been born four kilos. In fact, the mother declared: “I really didn’t expect it. I expected another four kilos, but not seven. I want to thank the Padre Colombo hospital team, who gave me strength and treated me very well”, she said the child’s mother.