Home World Brazil, a child weighing over 7 kilos is born. “He’s overweight, but he’s fine”
World

Brazil, a child weighing over 7 kilos is born. “He’s overweight, but he’s fine”

by admin
Brazil, a child weighing over 7 kilos is born. “He’s overweight, but he’s fine”

A baby weighing 7.3 kilos was born in Brazil, in Parintins, in the state of Amazonas. Angerson dos Santos, this is the name of the child, is doing well despite being overweight.

The mother, Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, is 27 years old and is her fifth child. One of the previous children had already been born four kilos. In fact, the mother declared: “I really didn’t expect it. I expected another four kilos, but not seven. I want to thank the Padre Colombo hospital team, who gave me strength and treated me very well”, she said the child’s mother.

See also  Ukraine, latest news: Putin arrived in Astana, today meeting with Erdogan

You may also like

Pope to WYD youth: Open your heart, embrace...

Peru: Machu Picchu closed, over 400 tourists stranded....

Israel, another Saturday of protests: more than 100,000...

Is it more likely to get infected after...

Brazil, Lula fires the commander of the armed...

Brazil, Lula fires the head of the armed...

Qatargate, Panzeri also took 25 thousand euros from...

Hungary, “170 pro-Nato officers expelled”. Former undersecretary Vadai:...

The director of the US CIA warned Zelensky:...

Hungary, 170 “little loyal” officers to Orbán expelled....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy