The next World Youth Festival will be held in Lisbon, Portugal in early August this year, and 400,000 young people have signed up so far. In a video message to these young people, the Pope said: do not build walls in front of you, make room for other cultures.

(Vatican News Network)The next World Youth Day will be held in Lisbon, Portugal this August. In a short video, the Pope greets young people who are preparing to participate in the World Youth Day. The Pope was first surprised by the number of applicants. He clearly pointed out that there are already 400,000 applicants in more than six months before the World Youth Day. Secondly, the pope is also pleased to see “so many young people” preparing for the event in Lisbon from August 1 to 6 “because they need to be ‘involved'”.

“Some people say: ‘I went to travel,’ said the Pope. But the young man comes here because deep down he desires to participate, to share, to tell his experience, and to learn from the experience of others. He has a sense of vision. longed for.”

The key word “vision” is the first instruction given by the Pope. He said, “During this World Youth Day, you must learn to keep looking into the distance and see farther.” “Don’t build walls around your life. Walls will close you, visions will grow you! Keep eyes and hearts on visions! Open your hearts! Open to other cultures, to other youth participating in WYD “.

The Pope concluded by thanking those who signed up “so early” in a video message. He hopes others will follow their example. The Pope concluded by saying: “You must remember: not high walls, but a vision!”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn