Salernitana-Naples, Nicola: "We gave everything, Osimhen contained well. Gyomber…"
Sports

by admin
The statements made by the Salernitana coach at the end of the match

After the defeat suffered in that stadium ArechiDavide Nicola spoke to the microphones of Dazn. The technician of Salernitana analyzed the performance offered by his team on the occasion of the match valid for the nineteenth day of the championship A league against the Napoliended with the result of 0-2.

“We gave everything against a technically very strong team. We didn’t suffer the counter-attacks that we often suffered lately, we are happy to have regained compactness. The lads gave everything, with so many youngsters, we tried to play our part. We’ve had too many restarts lately, we struggle one-on-one and it was important for us to slow down the pace of their game. The central players contained Osimhen well ”.

Another injury and some inaccuracies: “Sorry about Gyomber’s exit. We still made a few small mistakes, but compactness is the building block to carry forward and to persevere on. Dia can also play in a trident, then we moved on to 4-4-2. He’s bringing some difficulty with an ankle problem. We tried and we try everything depending on the opponent, but the important thing is to recover after a defeat with many goals. Now we just have to work and move forward”.

January 21 – 20:42

