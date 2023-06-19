Sichuan and Chongqing need to strengthen cooperation to make up for shortcomings and build new advantages in industrial competition-Chongqing Today-Hualong.com

In the production workshop of Kawasaki (Chongqing) Robot Engineering Co., Ltd., the staff is assembling the BX large six-axis robot.Photo by reporter Zhang Jinhui/Visual Chongqing

From June 13th to 14th, “Sichuan-Chongqing electronic information industry sprints to “world-class” in a group” and “Sichuan-Chongqing joint efforts to build world-class equipment “Manufacturing Industry Cluster” has aroused positive responses in the fields of Sichuan-Chongqing electronic information industry and equipment manufacturing industry.

Relevant enterprises have said that the investigation of the report is in-depth, and it has well analyzed the current situation and problems of the electronic information industry and equipment manufacturing industry in Sichuan and Chongqing. As for how to further promote the development of Sichuan-Chongqing electronic information industry and equipment manufacturing industry, many companies put forward their own ideas and thinking, and industry experts also actively offered advice: the two places should strengthen integration, make up for shortcomings, and further build new advantages in industrial competition , the future of the two major industrial clusters sprinting to “world-class” can be expected.

Fengmi Technology

Efforts to promote the localization of core components and key technologies

On the day “Sichuan-Chongqing Electronic Information Industry Sprints to “World Class” in a Group” was published, Fengmi Technology CEO Lai Yongsai was studying in other provinces. He finished reading the entire report on his mobile phone while eating at noon.

“The report has analyzed the industrial chain and supply chain of the electronic information industry in Sichuan and Chongqing very well, and it has positive significance for our layout after we do a good job.” Lai Yongsai said that the report not only summarizes the advantages of Sichuan and Chongqing’s electronic industry, but also Analyzed the existing deficiencies, objective and in-depth. Among them, the report mentioned that it is necessary to increase support for key enterprises to help them consolidate their leading position in the smart projection product market, which made him very excited.

Lai Yongsai said that the market for smart projection products has great potential, and the future competition will be fierce. If Sichuan and Chongqing can increase their support for the two major brands of Fengmi and Xgimi, it will definitely help the two places to forge the advantages of industrial clusters.

External factors also need to work through internal factors. Lai Yongsai revealed to reporters that for the follow-up development, Fengmi already has a relatively clear plan. Simply put, relying on the industrial and supply chains of Sichuan and Chongqing, we will strive to make the core components and key technologies of our projection products domestically produced. change.

“At present, many core technologies of the domestic intelligent projection industry are still foreign.” Lai Yongsai said that it is inevitable to solve the “stuck neck” technical problem in order to gain a long-term foothold in the market.

Canheng Optoelectronics

The matching rate between Sichuan and Chongqing has exceeded 80%, and it will be even higher in the future

Li Lin, vice president of operations of Chongqing Canheng Optoelectronics, also praised the report “Sichuan-Chongqing Electronic Information Industry Sprints to “World-Class””, and introduced, “Zhiguan Technology mentioned in the article is our supplier.”

Canheng Optoelectronics mainly produces backlights, a type of light source located behind liquid crystal displays, and its products are mainly supplied to BOE.

Li Lin said that the company’s local matching rate in Sichuan and Chongqing has exceeded 80%, and almost all products have been sold in Chengdu and Chongqing. “Sichuan and Chongqing will jointly build a trillion-level electronic information industry cluster, which contains huge market opportunities. , which means a lot to us.”

“We hope to seize the opportunity to achieve new development of the enterprise.” Li Lin said that Canheng Optoelectronics will build a vehicle display production line on the basis of expanding notebook backlight production capacity this year, and continue to increase its market share in the Chengdu-Chongqing area. “Automotive industry It is a dominant industry in Sichuan and Chongqing, and the vehicle display market has huge space and many opportunities.”

Kawasaki Chongqing

Grasp the opportunity of “Twin Cities” and deeply integrate with the manufacturing industry chain of the two places

“This group of reports from Chongqing Daily takes the industrial chain of the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing area as the starting point, with accurate positioning, new angles, and deep digging. I was deeply inspired after reading it carefully.” Kawasaki (Chongqing) Robot Engineering Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Kawasaki) Liao Xudong, chairman of Chongqing), said that under the background of the deep integration of the economic circles of the two cities, a well-structured industrial chain will definitely bring huge development opportunities for enterprises in the two places.

Liao Xudong said that as one of the top five industrial robot brands in the world, Kawasaki Robotics is the only company that has established a joint venture in China to produce industrial robot manufacturing bodies. Kawasaki Chongqing, which is located in Liangjiang New District, has the function of “connecting the east and the west, and connecting the north and the south”. At the same time, it integrates production, manufacturing, sales and after-sales, and has the unique advantages of quickly responding to market demand and providing full-life cycle technical services.

The effect brought about by the integration with the Sichuan-Chongqing manufacturing industry chain has begun to appear-it is expected that this year Kawasaki Chongqing can achieve a year-on-year increase of more than 50% in operating income.

“Driven by the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the development of enterprises in the industry will usher in multiple benefits.” Liao Xudong said that the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle has promoted the speed-shifting and upgrading of the manufacturing industries in Sichuan and Chongqing. The upgrading of key industries such as automobiles, electronics, and equipment manufacturing and the switching of “tracks” have brought about an increase in demand for intelligent manufacturing. For example, the production and manufacturing of new energy vehicles is a “burst point”, which is good for robot manufacturers. market expansion opportunities.

Kawaii Co., Ltd.

Will build more intelligent production lines, and take the initiative to introduce talents according to Chengdu policy

Wu Peng, chairman of Chuanyi Co., Ltd., said that the report of Chongqing Daily affirmed the good cooperation between Chuanyi and PetroChina Sichuan Petrochemical, which aroused enthusiastic responses from all over the company, and the cadres and workers praised and forwarded it one after another.

“Sichuan is Chuanyi’s second largest customer area. The professional analysis of Chongqing Daily has further strengthened our determination to deeply integrate into the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. We will continue to increase cooperation with Sichuan enterprises and well-known colleges and universities. Contribute to the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry in the two places.” Wu Peng said.

He introduced that next, Chuanyi will focus on the digital transformation and development of the manufacturing industry, accelerate the implementation of the “Digital Intelligence Chuanyi” project, build more intelligent production lines, digital workshops and innovative demonstration smart factories, and act as the “chain master” of the local instrument industry chain The responsibility is to take the lead in implementing the “one chain, one network and one platform” construction project of Chongqing Instrumentation, build an industrial Internet platform serving the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, and empower the coordinated development of the industrial chain.

In addition, in terms of talent introduction and cultivation, Chuanyi will take the initiative to connect with Chengdu’s talent policy, promote the cross-regional flow of talents in Sichuan and Chongqing, and actively promote the establishment of an industry-university-research collaborative innovation platform with Chengdu enterprises, well-known universities, and scientific research institutes. Leveraging the mutual flow and effective accumulation of talents, technologies, capital and other resources between the two places to achieve high-level co-construction and sharing.

Expert opinion >>>

Sichuan and Chongqing can focus on the requirements of the construction of a modern industrial system, and then jointly plan and jointly build a group of well-known and recognizable advanced manufacturing clusters. For example, Chongqing is developing the aerospace information industry, while Sichuan has outstanding advantages in aerospace. The two places can dig deep into the satellite industry and cultivate new advanced manufacturing industry clusters.

——Lan Qinghua, director of Chongqing Economic and Information Commission

Sichuan and Chongqing should continue to strengthen coordination, do a good job of “stabilizing, supplementing, and strengthening the chain”, strengthen supply chain risk prediction and risk response coordination, further optimize and improve the online platform operation of the equipment manufacturing industry chain supply chain, and expand relevant experience In more industrial cooperation, we will continue to improve the mutual supporting capabilities of key industries.

——Zhai Gang, director of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology

Industrial division of labor is very important: Chongqing can focus on the layout of high-end analog integrated circuits and power semiconductors, high-performance analog circuits, communication and navigation radio frequency circuits, power management circuits, etc., and become the source of analog chip technology; Chengdu will focus on the development of CPU chip technology and high-performance digital integration Circuit, making the integrated circuit design industry bigger and stronger, and becoming the source of CPU packaging and testing technology.

——Wang Wei, Deputy Dean of the Semiconductor College of Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications

Sichuan and Chongqing can further integrate and communicate with each other in terms of talent cultivation. We very much hope that colleges and universities such as Chongqing University and Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications will set up branch campuses in Mianyang, Sichuan, and contribute to Sichuan-Chongqing electronic information talent pool.

——Li Yubing, General Manager of Changhong Aoku Technology Co., Ltd.

