UEFA Europa League-Fratesi shot Italy 3-2 Netherlands and won the third place_Sports_CCTV.com

CCTV News: At 21 o’clock on June 18th, Beijing time, the third and fourth finalists of the UEFA Europa League in 2023 will start a focus battle. The Netherlands will play against Italy at home. In the first half, Raspadori assisted and Dimarco volleyed for the Azzurri to open the scoring. Subsequently, Fratesi made a mistake and extended the lead for Italy. In the second half, Belwyn shot calmly to get back a goal. Chiesa scored the third goal for Italy on the counterattack. Subsequently, Weghorst made a supplementary shot, but was ruled offside before the goal was invalid. Before the end, Wijnaldum scored with a shot, but it was too late. In the end, Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 and won the third place in the UEFA Europa League.

In the 3rd minute, Gakpo took a corner kick and Dumfries jumped high and headed high. In the 6th minute, Raspadori stepped on the ball in the penalty area and assisted. DiMarco volleyed with his left foot and scored, Italy 1-0.

In the 20th minute, Dimarco passed the ball from the left, and the Dutch team’s defense failed to clear the siege. Fratesi accidentally hit the goalkeeper in the penalty area and sent the ball into the net. Italy 2-0.

[图]UEFA Europa League-Fratesi passes Italy 3-2 Netherlands to win the third place

In the 40th minute, Jacques shot slightly wide of the goalkeeper in the penalty area. At the end of the first half, Italy led the Netherlands 2-0.

In the 59th minute, the center of the Dutch team made the ball. Dumfries shot with his right foot near the top of the penalty area and was saved by Donnarumma. In the 68th minute, the Dutch team made a cross, and Italy made a clearance not far away. Bergwijn calmly passed DiMarco and scored with his left foot. The Netherlands 1-2.

In the 72nd minute, Chiesa counterattacked and made a quick breakthrough. Facing Van Dijk, he stepped on a bicycle and shot from a small angle with his left foot. The ball hit the post and bounced into the net. Italy 3-1.

In the 77th minute, Chiesa cut in and missed a long-range shot with his right foot. In the 83rd minute, the Dutch team got a free kick in a good position. Kupmenas shot and hit Wijnaldum and bounced into the penalty area. Weghorst scored with a supplementary shot, but VAR ruled that Weghorst Extra offside is invalid on the first goal.

In the 89th minute, Fellman made a straight pass, Wijnaldum stopped the ball in the penalty area and shot the top corner with his left foot, the Netherlands 2-3.

At the end of the game, Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 and won the third place in the UEFA Europa League.

