Sif Italia, sent to Accuracy for independent analysis on Visibilia

Sif Italia starts analysis on the participation in Visibilia

The Board of Directors of Sif Italia, a listed company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the property management sector, has resolved, with reference to the shareholding held in the share capital of Visibilia Editore, to grant a mandate tofinancial advisor Accuracy in order to carry out aindependent financial analysis of Visibilia. The mandate also includes the analysis of the possible recovery plan for Visibilia.

Four to eight weeks for results

The timing estimated for the advisor’s findings and the related analysis by the company is 4-8 weeks from the moment the advisor receives the requested set of information, we read in a note.

(Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash)

