Silian Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Life Insurance Partner to Ensure a Worry-Free Pregnancy and Health Experience

Title: Silian Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Life Insurance Announce Strategic Cooperation to Promote Health and Pregnancy Care

Beijing, China – On July 5, 2023, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed between Silian Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Life Insurance, marking a significant step towards providing worry-free pregnancy and health services to women in China. The ceremony took place in Beijing and was attended by industry leaders and representatives from both companies.

Silian Pharmaceuticals, the largest manufacturer of folic acid in China, has been at the forefront of reproductive health and maternal care for over three decades. The company’s core product, Silian folic acid tablets, have played a crucial role in preventing fetal birth defects. With continuous efforts in research and development, Silian Pharmaceuticals has evolved into a comprehensive pharmaceutical company operating in various medical fields, including orthopedics, tumors, gynecology, and pediatrics.

Beijing Life Insurance, a national life insurance company, offers innovative insurance services supported by technological advancements. The company leverages Beijing’s policy advantages and service capabilities to cater to the needs of its customers. With a focus on creating a social security system for new urbanization, Beijing Life Insurance is committed to delivering value growth and promoting innovative development.

The strategic cooperation between Silian Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Life Insurance aims to capitalize on their respective industry strengths and resources. Within the legal framework and market demand, the partnership will explore and unlock the potential in the medical and health sectors, as well as health insurance. Both companies will join forces to introduce product and service innovations, expand their offerings, and enhance the breadth of their respective fields.

One significant aspect of the partnership involves Silian Pharmaceuticals collaborating with the insurance industry to provide high-quality and professional “worry-free pregnancy” products and services to Chinese women. This endeavor seeks to establish Silian’s position as a leader in the field of maternity and infant healthcare. Additionally, Silian Pharmaceuticals will work with Beijing Life Insurance’s health protection service system to promote major health projects such as chronic disease management for mothers, infants, middle-aged, and elderly individuals. They will also explore innovative approaches to traditional Chinese medicine and drive integrated development through resource sharing and service upgrades.

The strategic cooperation between Silian Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Life Insurance represents a major step towards integrated healthcare services. By combining their expertise, these two industry leaders aspire to create a comprehensive health management ecosystem to better serve their customers. Through collaborative efforts, they aim to provide improved healthcare experiences, customized products, and innovative services to a larger customer base.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this news article does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts and seek clarification from relevant parties. The opinions expressed are solely for reference purposes and do not represent the views of the website.

