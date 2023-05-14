Tim, Terna’s hypothesis for the grid is back: first investments and then the Stock Exchange

Tim, the match for the net could involve two other subjects: here are the ones

New details are popping up in the big match involving the network of Telecom Italia. Tim would in fact be ready to welcome one back on the pitch old proposal, which could be “functional to that joint offer between market subjects and subjects under public control desired by the Meloni government”. According to what the Only 24 Hours il kkr plan for the network, Tim could involve two other subjects among the future shareholders of NetXo.

The first would be exactly the same Tim, currently the controlling shareholder with 100% of the Network; the second is a public expression company such as F2i o Cdp. The goal would be to get a model similar to Terna’s: according to what Il Sole 24 Ore writes, the goal of the American network modernization plan would be to sell the infrastructure to the market through Ipo and to the government itself, which would become the reference shareholder of the new network. The hypothesis that is circulating these days comes after the rejection of 4 May, according to which the proposals of 21 billion (+2 of earn out) of Kkr and 19.3 of Cdp-Macquarie were deemed insufficient.

