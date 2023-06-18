Silvio Berlusconi an indelible memory and greeting in Milan

Silvio Berlusconi his coffin arrived yesterday a few minutes before 3 pm in Piazza Duomo greeted by the greetings of 10,000 people from various Italian and foreign cities as well as Milan fans and supporters of his Forza Italia party.

The coffin entered the main door of the Cathedral accompanied by the family and relatives welcomed inside by Monsignor Mario Delpini with the main national and international offices of state accompanied by Sergio Mattarella, Giorgia Meloni as well as politicians from various parties, there was no lack of exponents of the world of entertainment, culture, sport and the national and international economic world.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi during his speech after the funeral at the Mediaset headquarters said: “All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness, but guys from tonight, from tomorrow, we’ll click and go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it is been all his life. Starting tomorrow we’ll go back to being who we’ve always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job”.

Finally, the most important word: “We are and will always be a test of freedom”.

