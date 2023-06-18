Home » Silvio Berlusconi an indelible memory and greeting in Milan
Business

Silvio Berlusconi an indelible memory and greeting in Milan

by admin
Silvio Berlusconi an indelible memory and greeting in Milan

Silvio Berlusconi an indelible memory and greeting in Milan. 2023 Credit photo Nick Zonna

Silvio Berlusconi his coffin arrived yesterday a few minutes before 3 pm in Piazza Duomo greeted by the greetings of 10,000 people from various Italian and foreign cities as well as Milan fans and supporters of his Forza Italia party.

The coffin entered the main door of the Cathedral accompanied by the family and relatives welcomed inside by Monsignor Mario Delpini with the main national and international offices of state accompanied by Sergio Mattarella, Giorgia Meloni as well as politicians from various parties, there was no lack of exponents of the world of entertainment, culture, sport and the national and international economic world.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi during his speech after the funeral at the Mediaset headquarters said: “All the people who loved him felt touched in some way by his generosity and greatness, but guys from tonight, from tomorrow, we’ll click and go back to being a lively company, full of energy and strength, as it is been all his life. Starting tomorrow we’ll go back to being who we’ve always been. He will always, always, always remain in our hearts. We will continue to do our job”.

Finally, the most important word: “We are and will always be a test of freedom”.

Reportage made by Nick Zonna

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  DHH: Sica (president), "a story born for M&A". With future growth looking to emerging markets, India in the lead

You may also like

Dubai: UN climate conference: not a good climate...

GDP, Bank of Italy revises growth estimates for...

How manufacturing software supports companies!

JD.com’s one-stop consumer enthusiasm exploded during the climax...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Debt, EU split. Tremonti: “Reform after the vote,...

Habeck: Expansion of heating networks is progressing |...

Resolution 18 of 12/06/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Shangluo, Shaanxi: Clean energy turns “barren mountains and...

Ancillary costs are rising almost everywhere – except...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy