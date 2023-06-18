Tori Spelling is getting a divorce | Entertainment

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have announced that they are divorcing.

Izvor: Instagram/imdeanmcdermott/printscreen

Actress Tori Playthe daughter of the legendary producer Aaron Spelling and the creator of the popular series “Beverly Hills” in which she played the character of Donna, is divorcing her husband, an actor In McDermott.

The couple was married for 18 years and had five children. There have been speculations about the breakup of the popular couple for some time, and it was McDermott who confirmed the news. He posted a message on his Instagram explaining that he and Tori decided to put an end to their love, emphasizing that they will remain on good terms.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that after 18 years and five amazing children, Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and begin a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents to guide and love our children through this difficult time. time. Please everyone respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and get through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”wrote Dean McDermott on his Instagram.

Let’s remember that Tori and Dean met on a movie set when they were both married to other people. They started the affair the first night they met, and soon after they filed for divorce from their spouses at the time.

Izvor: Instagram/ToriSpelling

(WORLD)