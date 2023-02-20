In March, 5.4 million families with children who receive the single universal allowance will have a new monthly salary, adjusted to the cost of living. The annual revaluation based on the inflation index is envisaged by the text of the law which established the single allowance – Legislative Decree 230/2021 – and INPS has decided to adjust the disbursements starting from the month of February, while the revalued in January will be paid with the payment in March.

The tables with the new amounts for 2023 will be published by INPS in the coming days, but as anticipated by Sole 24 Ore, the revaluation rate will be 8.1%, defined in agreement with the Ministry of Finance in line with the average annual change in the national index of consumer prices for families of blue and white collar workers (Foi) of Istat.

INPS informs that the adjustment has been applied both on the basic amounts of the single allowance provided for each child and on the Isee thresholds that modulate the amounts. The minimum quota rises to 54.1 euros from the previous one of 50 euros, while the maximum is now 189.2 euros, whereas before it was 175 euros.

The raising of the minimum ISEE threshold to 16,215 euros will further increase the number of children reached by the maximum quota of the allowance, now over four million children, equal to 47% of the beneficiaries. From February, about half of the beneficiaries will be close to 190 euros per child: another 22.3%, on the other hand, who have so far received the minimum quota due to an ISEE over 40 thousand euros or in the absence of a valid ISEE, will get 54.1 per child.