Home Business SIT, operational efficiency and hi-tech innovation to boost margins
Business

SIT, operational efficiency and hi-tech innovation to boost margins

by admin
SIT, operational efficiency and hi-tech innovation to boost margins

ServiceLetter to the saver

The group wants to increase investments in research and development, bringing them to 3.5% of revenues. Focus on net working capital

by Vittorio Carlini

On the one hand, continue and increase the thrust on the technological and product innovation front. On the other, to increase operational efficiencies, while also reducing costs. They are among the priorities of Sit, whose top management has been consulted by Letter to the Saver, in support of the business. In particular, against rising revenues in 2022, to relaunch the company’s profitability and margins.

Yep, the company. The electromechanical components group divides the activity into two areas: Metering and Heating…

See also  Gas Russia, Gazprom stops supplying Nord Stream 1. Energy lockdown and expensive bills haunt all of Europe

You may also like

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with turbo certificates

Linyi, Shandong: The minimum down payment ratio for...

From Zara to Pull&Bear, Inditex hires 1,500 people...

Enel, off to Catania at the Gigafactory 3Sun...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Establish a...

Resolution 32 of 02/01/2023 – Opinion for activation...

Enel in Catania transforms used clothes into solar...

Tanzania: government calls on private sector to invest...

Case Cospito, 2 out of 3 Italians for...

American celebrities said that the non-farm payrolls in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy