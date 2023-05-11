Skilled workers from abroad: The myth of unattractive Germany ALT Why Germany shouldn’t take too much time with reforms Only one country better – The myth of unattractive Germany

ZImmigration is the big topic that not only occupies the Germans, but also many Europeans. Refugee migration and labor migration (immigration of workers) are often lumped together – although the two cannot always be clearly separated, especially in this country. In terms of attractiveness as a target country for qualified workers, however, the Federal Republic is making noticeable progress.

This is the result of a study by the consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which WELT had an insight into.