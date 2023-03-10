Listen to the audio version of the article

Sky Italia is once again putting its hands on costs and perimeters and puts the arrival of «a broad plan of upskilling, reskilling, insourcing and voluntary exits, which became necessary in the light of the impacts on the business generated by the changes in the macroeconomic scenario in the last year”.

Plan on 800 additional resources

1,200 people will be impacted, write the trade unions Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil. Number that in Sky’s communication stops at 800. The reason is explained by Sky itself: «The redefinition of the transformation plan – explains the company – foresees an impact on 800 additional resources, including internal and 400 job positions already foreseen in the agreement signed with the social partners in 2021″.

The concern of the unions

Concern is expressed by the unions: “We will negotiate every single situation, with particular attention to the processes of re-internalisation and reskilling of all the personnel involved, to verify that it is actually a concrete path, and not a simple attempt to earn a little ‘ of time before more drastic solutions”. At this point, the whole phase of confrontation between the unions and the company is now opening to implement this plan in practice. Only later will it be understood how many of the new 800 affected workers will have to leave the company.

Internalisations of activities

To lend a hand and make the picture less gloomy is the fact that within the plan, as Sky always writes, there is provision for «a broad insourcing of activities in various areas, including those of technical support for IT systems, activities of post-production and production, and of support to the active cycle». But for the unions the red warning light is on given that the reorganization presented by the CEO of Sky Italia Andrea Duilio in the annual meeting with the union representatives of employees, managers and journalists “could become disruptive” if the reconversion tools ” were not used effectively”.

The crisis in the pay TV sector

So far the corporate theme. But the reasoning, as happened yesterday on the TLCs for Vodafone and its plan for 1,000 workers, ends soon and inevitably on the nodes of a sector, that of pay TV and the media in general, whose crisis, the unions continue, is “exacerbated by ‘entering the field of streaming platforms’. A crisis, in short, which “in the absence of a regulatory intervention capable of rebalancing the competitive advantage wrested from streaming platforms, risks bringing the entire sector to its knees”.