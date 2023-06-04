Small Caps: Opportunity for Contrarians?

Tech giants like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia are currently considered invincible. In comparison, the performance of small-cap companies is as weak as it was at the peak of the internet bubble. The odds for an outsider bet are not bad.

It’s a one-sided development: the leading stock exchanges in the USA are currently only supported by a few industry giants from the technology sector. The Nasdaq 100, which includes the largest tech stocks, rose another 8% in May. Since the beginning of the year, it has recorded a whopping 31% increase.