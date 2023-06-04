Haier’s hOn app is at the service of wine lovers…

Continuous technological innovation and careful use of artificial intelligence by Haier Europe make themselves available to lovers of good wine on theApp hOn, the digital platform that allows you to manage the products of the Candy, Hoover and Haier brands. Users will be able to manage their cellar in a fast, practical and personalized way, find information on new trends, look for the most appropriate combinations with food and buy new bottles.

The hOn app to manage your cellar in a smart way

The new and innovative features of hOn make available to everyone, both to owners of Haier smart wine coolers or connected Haier Europe appliances, and to those who have simply downloaded the app, original content and personalized information according to personal habits and different tastes.

Haier Europe has developed a real “Wine Lovers Journey” making the most of the potential of hOn, connected devices and exceptional partners, to provide the consumer with a personalized ecosystem and the best possible experience – accompanied by the best wine.

Automatic label scanning with the hOn app

Thanks to scan the labels it is possible to obtain a detailed profile of each wine, complete with the most important information. The hOn App allows you to save all your bottles, create a personal list and conveniently manage your inventory. Furthermore, the individual cards are easy to consult, allowing you to recommend the perfect combination for every occasion. Impressing family and friends at dinner has never been easier.

Inventory management

The personal inventory list it can be conveniently and easily managed by hOn, controlling the evolution of your collection, its value and its characteristics according to the bottles inserted. Furthermore, thanks to illustrious partnerships such as the one with Vivino – the number 1 wine shop in the world – a click will be enough to enrich each user’s collection.

News and personalized advice

Wine lovers are always looking for excellence. Haier knows this and for this reason provides a whole in the hOn App section dedicated to sharing and information; news, innovations, trends in the wine world, advice for the best use of products and the most suitable promotions for your own personal ecosystem. Pairing suggestions, advice and inspiration – the new wine widget is a personal sommelier at your fingertips.

The potential ofwine ecosystem created by Haier they don’t end there. If you have a Haier wine cooler paired with the app, it’s possible remotely manage the temperature more suitable according to the type of wine for better conservation and for an impeccable tasting. Furthermore, it is possible to define a standard list or a list of special programs according to individual needs, eliminating any doubts about the ideal maintenance methods thanks to the advice available on hOn.

The care and completeness with which Haier Europe has taken care of these functions are a further demonstration of the excellence and attention that the Group, in full style “zero distance to consumer”, guarantees its consumers and their needs – even for the finest connoisseurs.