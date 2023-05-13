Home » 2023/5/13 – New NF, Knowdaverbs and Pettidee… Two flashbacks from the early ’00s
Entertainment

2023/5/13 – New NF, Knowdaverbs and Pettidee… Two flashbacks from the early ’00s

by admin
2023/5/13 – New NF, Knowdaverbs and Pettidee… Two flashbacks from the early ’00s

Show notes

Positive hip hop by Christian artists from Australia and beyond. New music by NF and Village KNG. Two flashbacks from the early ’00s.

Playlist:

“Rhymes & Roses 2.0 (ft. A.I. the Anomaly, Aasha Marie & B. Angelique)” by Shakiah
“Afro Frontier” by Village KNG
“Sideways (ft. Lecrae)” by KB
“Up” by Aaron Cole
“Plot Twist” by Licy Be
“The Cypher” by The Profit
“King Kulture (ft. Theory Hazit, Lee Green)” by Beautiful Eulogy
“God is a Beast (ft. R-Kitect, Swinn Da Example & Freestyle Fam)” by Righteouz Knight
“Happy” by NF
“HAPPY” by Wande
“Here We Go” by GRITS
“The Gathering (ft. Nil Void, Phenomena, Lex)” by Mistery
“Adidas Originals (ft. Chris Rivers)” by Rap Is A Martial Art
“1, 2, 3 (ft. Yankee Man)” by KJ-52
“G.O.M. Cypher 2.0 (ft. Sevin, Datin, Bumps Inf & Selah The Corner)” by Bizzle
“City of Dreams (ft. Collistar, Wole Agbaje & Imprint Worship)” by We Got Love Project

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/848

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  U.S., Britain and Australia "stabbed" allies in Western relations and deepens the rift_France

You may also like

The most beautiful bathing spots in Vienna 2023

Augustine releases music video for ‘Sun In Her...

Xiao S’s 17-year-old eldest daughter won the Korean...

Children allergic to cow’s milk have the potential...

Christopher Nolan’s new work “Oppenheimer” film length suspected...

My training pants anjali

OPEC+ producers study further production cuts

Off-White™ Appoints New CEO, New Guards Group Executive...

The budget allocated by companies for gender is...

Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu Arcadie’s latest image...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy