2023/5/13 – New NF, Knowdaverbs and Pettidee… Two flashbacks from the early ’00s

Positive hip hop by Christian artists from Australia and beyond. New music by NF and Village KNG. Two flashbacks from the early ’00s.

Playlist:

“Rhymes & Roses 2.0 (ft. A.I. the Anomaly, Aasha Marie & B. Angelique)” by Shakiah

“Afro Frontier” by Village KNG

“Sideways (ft. Lecrae)” by KB

“Up” by Aaron Cole

“Plot Twist” by Licy Be

“The Cypher” by The Profit

“King Kulture (ft. Theory Hazit, Lee Green)” by Beautiful Eulogy

“God is a Beast (ft. R-Kitect, Swinn Da Example & Freestyle Fam)” by Righteouz Knight

“Happy” by NF

“HAPPY” by Wande

“Here We Go” by GRITS

“The Gathering (ft. Nil Void, Phenomena, Lex)” by Mistery

“Adidas Originals (ft. Chris Rivers)” by Rap Is A Martial Art

“1, 2, 3 (ft. Yankee Man)” by KJ-52

“G.O.M. Cypher 2.0 (ft. Sevin, Datin, Bumps Inf & Selah The Corner)” by Bizzle

“City of Dreams (ft. Collistar, Wole Agbaje & Imprint Worship)” by We Got Love Project

