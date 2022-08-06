On August 5, Geely’s brand new A-class flagship SUV based on the CMA architecture, the FX11, ushered in its world premiere. The official name of the new car: Boyue L. Among them, “L” stands for Larger (larger), Luxury (flagship) and Legend (return of the king), meaning “intelligent SUV innovator”. Boyue L will redefine the new intelligence of A-class SUVs with five world-class intelligent technologies and ten hard-core standard equipment, allowing global users to share the dividends of technological progress. At that time, Boyue L and Xingyue L will form Geely’s dual flagship lineup in the A-class SUV market, leading China‘s A-class SUVs to fully enter the intelligent era.

At the event site, Geely Auto also announced the benefits of Boyue L’s “Super Lucky Fans”: the first 1,000 users who place an order can enjoy the rights of “5,000 yuan deposit to 10,000 yuan for car purchases”. This event will be held in August. Officially opened on the 10th. At the same time, Geely also announced that it will launch the “Super Intelligent Driving Experience Officer Recruitment Program”, consumers in ten cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Tianjin, etc., can experience the innovation created by Boyue L first. value.

Five intelligent technologies and ten hard-core standard equipment, Boyue L comprehensively innovates the standard of intelligent SUV

As a flagship strategic product empowered by both “Intelligent Geely 2025” scientific and technological achievements and “Comprehensive Architecture Construction Vehicle”, Boyue L inherits the five global genes of “safety, health, intelligence, performance, and energy saving” of the CMA architecture, and then innovates intelligence Architecture, intelligent hybrid, intelligent driving, intelligent space, intelligent safety five world-class intelligent technologies.

(Pictured: Fan Junyi, General Manager of Geely Automobile Sales Company, is sharing the popularization of Boyue L’s 5 major intelligent innovations)

The comprehensively innovative CMA architecture endows the Boyue L with the mechanical qualities of a luxury brand. The racing-level braking distance of 35.8m per 100 kilometers, the joint professional chassis adjustment of China and Europe, and the limit speed of the elk test of 78km/h make the Boyue L “uniquely talented” in the underlying structure. More importantly, Boyue L is empowered by the technology of GEEA 2.0 evolvable intelligent electronic and electrical architecture. Based on the support of FLEX Ray bus “super neural network” and 5G network high-speed transmission, it can realize vehicle power chassis, body control and intelligent driving. Cross-domain collaboration between systems such as security and infotainment. The all-scene, full-cycle FOTA allows Boyue L to bring users a faster, smoother, smarter, and evolvable intelligent driving experience.

In the field of intelligent hybrid, the Boyue L is supported by the Raytheon Hi·X hybrid platform, which can bring users a high-value experience of free charging, long battery life, fuel consumption, pure electric power, and hybrid driving. Among them, the world‘s first variable frequency hybrid electric drive 3DHT Pro has 20 intelligent working modes and 3 gear ratios, which can realize full-speed parallel drive, and the power is on call. According to the test, the NEDC fuel consumption of the Boyue L Raytheon Hi·F hybrid electric vehicle is only 4.2L per 100 kilometers, the NEDC comprehensive endurance can reach 1300km, and the acceleration time of 0~50km/h is only 3.5s.

(Pictured: Fan Junyi, General Manager of Geely Automobile Sales Company, is sharing the “NOA Lane-level Autonomous Driving Pilot System” on the Boyue L)

In terms of intelligent driving, Boyue L is equipped with the NOA lane-level automatic driving pilot system first launched by Geely, which can realize automatic driving from point A to point B in high-speed elevated scenarios, and the driver only needs to do necessary supervision to truly realize the driving subject. The transition from people to cars. With the support of centimeter-level high-precision positioning, human-machine VR navigation and full-lane dynamic monitoring technology, the system can realize automatic on-off ramps, automatic lane-change dodging, automatic lane-change overtaking, automatic avoidance of large trucks, automatic deceleration on curves, More than 100 high-speed driving scenarios such as confluence automatic speed control and tunnel accident avoidance are fully covered, and the driver’s hands are freed to the greatest extent with automatic path finding and automatic driving.

Boyue L also uses a more dimensional human-vehicle interaction method to create a warm and intelligent “mobile space”. The world‘s first wrap-around emotional light curtain can express “emotion” by simulating voiceprint beats, breathing frequency, and changes in running water. , creating a very ceremonial and ornamental cockpit environment. Supported by the flagship car chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, the world‘s premiere Geely Galaxy OS Air version features a 13.2-inch vertical screen, Free Touch light UI, short-link interaction design, high-frequency function one-click direct access and V01 offline AI The voice chip will bring users a silky and smooth consumer electronics-level interactive experience. In addition, Boyue L also uses a 25.6-inch AR-HUD augmented reality head-up display, HARMAN INFINITY headrest audio and the world‘s first intelligent AI microclimate butler to innovate a full-sensory ecological interactive experience.

In the field of intelligent safety, Boyue L applies Geely’s original “seven-layer intelligent safety recognition circle”, which can provide information safety, driving safety, assisted driving system, information assistance and safety warning, active accident avoidance safety, passive collision safety, Comprehensive safety protection such as accident alarm and rescue. Boyue L is also equipped with 26 full-scenario active safety assistance systems including ALCA automatic lane change assistance system, EMA emergency steering assistance, and ELKA emergency lane keeping assistance. In addition, Boyue L also adopts extreme safety design including 32,000Nm/° body torsional stiffness, intelligent unloading body design, 5 times the vehicle weight roof compression, 1.8° world vision A-pillar and other extreme safety designs to create all-round safety.

(Pictured: General Manager of Geely Automobile Sales Company – Fan Junyi is sharing the “Top Ten Hard-core Standard Configurations” of Boyue L)

With the help of five world-class intelligent technologies, Boyue L realizes the innovation and popularization of five core areas, and debuts Geely Galaxy OS Air version, 13.2-inch central control vertical screen, 10.25-inch digital LCD instrument, L2-level intelligent driving assistance system, 540 ° God Eye transparent chassis, mobile phone APP remote control, aerospace-grade 7-series aluminum alloy anti-collision beam, 178LX digital rhythm LED headlights, racing-grade braking system and one-piece boron steel hot-formed door knockers are the “ten hard core standard”, established From the core leading edge, it redefines the access standard of the smart SUV market.

Digital symphony technology aesthetics, refresh the world expression of Chinese aesthetics

Corresponding to the innovative intelligent product force is the innovative design of Boyue L. As the first mass-produced car based on the “Vision Starburst” concept car, Boyue L adopts a new design concept of “digital symphony technology aesthetics”, which not only inherits the classic “ripple” design elements, but also integrates the sense of intelligent technology and the future. It is organically integrated with oriental aesthetics, perfectly interpreted with visual symbols such as staggered, twisted, extended, and pulsed, which interprets the spirit of fusion and innovation in traditional Chinese culture, and refreshes the world expression of Chinese aesthetics again.

In terms of details, Boyue L’s “light wave ripple front grille” brings a sense of infinite expansion and extension with a sense of parameter design, bringing a grand, dynamic and cool new visual experience. The particle ray light group composed of 182 LED light-emitting units has functions such as welcome/farewell/locking the car and delaying the extinguishing of the lights, adding a sense of ceremony. At the same time, the particle ray lamp group is integrated with the new Geely car logo that can be illuminated, as if opening the door of time and space to the digital world, making the entire front face more and more profound and mysterious.

The Boyue L is designed with a two-color body and a suspended roof. The tidal waistline extending from the front wheel eyebrow straight up to the rear window, combined with the large-sized 20-inch silver-black star disc, endows the Boyue L with more dynamic and passion. The new car is also equipped with anti-virus door handles with a sterilization rate of more than 99%, which can inhibit the growth of bacteria and viruses for a long time. The body size of Boyue L is 4670×1900×1705mm, and it has a super-long wheelbase of 2777mm, which is leading in its class. Combined with the design of short front and rear overhangs, it forms a leading axle-length ratio of 59.5% in its class, which not only brings stable control , but also bring more ample vertical practical space for the car.

The overall outline of the rear of the Boyue L is sharp and angular, and the digital arrow LED runs through the taillight, which is composed of 290 LED light-emitting units. The ultra-red LED with a wavelength of 633nm is bright and transparent when lit, and when it is closed, it is exquisite and deep. The language echoes with the headlight group. The shape of the taillight adopts a through-type design that expands and diverges from the center to both sides. The sharp and slender arrow-shaped taillights and the high-position brake lights outline the obvious layering of the rear of the car, which is full of tension.

(Pictured: Gan Jiayue, CEO of Geely Automobile Group, sharing the innovative genes of Boyue L)

As a brand-new strategic model of Geely brand, Boyue L is not only the culmination of Geely’s “five smart technologies”, but also the “top ten hard-core standard configuration” that allows users to enjoy the latest smart technology dividends, with comprehensive innovative product strength Deduction of the return of the king of A-class smart SUVs. As Gan Jiayue, CEO of Geely Automobile Group, said at the press conference: “Innovation is the gene flowing in Geely’s blood. From Boyue to Boyue L, Geely has brought users a new generation of smart cars. .Boyue L benefits users with the latest, most popular, and best-used smart technologies, injecting ever-evolving vitality into smart cars. Geely will also continue to create new markets with the full support of new smart technologies “Exciting point”, constantly innovating the technological experience of intelligent interaction in automobiles.”