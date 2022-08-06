Original title: Lakers lineup is worrying, may be able to make the playoffs, but you can only think about winning the championship

Entering the offseason, the Lakers have been trying to adjust the lineup and want to trade Westbrook, but because of Westbrook’s poor performance last season, there are only a handful of teams that want him. In other words, it is also possible for Westbrook to stay in the team.

So what kind of level can this lineup play next season?

We all know that Westbrook is very embarrassed in the current lineup, and he has experienced a trade turmoil, which will have a certain impact on his mood, but what needs to be considered is that Westbrook’s contract is about to expire next season. If he can continue to get the ideal contract after the contract expires, Westbrook will definitely try his best to prove his worth again.

In addition, the Lakers also have Nongmei and James. Such strength is also very competitive. As long as these two people can stay healthy and have a more reasonable style of play, it is still possible to enter the playoffs. .

However, the Lakers also have their own inherent disadvantages. The help players are not harmonious enough, and the role players can play at a limited level. There is little hope of going further.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: