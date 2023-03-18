Snam: total dividend of 0.1651 euro per share, up 5% compared to 2021

Net income above guidance, but down 4.5% on the year for a total of 3.3 billion of euros of revenues it’s a dividing up 5%, in the wake of market expectations: Snam archives 2022 in positive territory, driven by the growth of energy efficiency business.

In particular, in 2022 the investments totals of the energy giant amounted to 1.926 billion euros, an increase of 52% compared to the previous year. Of these, 1.351 billion euros refer to investments technicians, +81 million euros compared to 2021 (+6.4%) and mainly relate to the transport sector (1.007 billion euros) and storage (172 million euros), while the investments of businesses related to energy transition they reached 94 million euros.

Net financial debt, including cash flow from equity (-866 million euros) deriving from the payment to shareholders of the 2021 dividend and non-cash changes (+223 million euros), mainly relating to the redemption of the convertible bond through the assignment of Snam shares in the portfolio, it recorded a reduction of 2.098 billion euro compared to 31 December 2021, settling at 11.923 billion euro.

“Even in an uncertain scenario, the economic results of 2022 have demonstrated the solidity of the group”, underlines the company, and make it possible to propose the payment of a balance to the Shareholders’ Meeting on 4 May dividend of 0.1651 euro per share, to be paid starting from 21 June 2023 (record date 20 June 2023), with coupon detachment date of 19 June 2023. The dividend for the 2022 financial year is therefore equal to 0.2751 euro per share, of which 0.1100 euro per share already distributed in January 2023 as an interim payment (369 million euros). The total dividend, in 5% growth compared to 2021, in line with the dividend policy announced to the market, confirms Snam’s commitment to ensuring shareholders an attractive and sustainable remuneration over time.

Snam, Venier: “The path to full energy security has just begun”

“We conclude this 2022 with satisfaction and a pinch of pridebut at the same time with the awareness that the path to equipping the country with infrastructures capable of guaranteeing full energy security has just begun”, he said Stefano Veniermanaging director of Snamcommenting on the results of the group.

“We have been confronted in the last 12 months with one extremely volatile scenario which has introduced profound changes in the energy markets and in the structure of the national system, requiring us to react quickly and effectively to guarantee the availability of gas in the immediate and medium term”, underlined Venier. “We presented today to the Board of Directors solid economic and financial results, while realizing investments 50% higher than the previous year, mostly in line with the European Taxonomy and the Sustainable Development Goals”.

“Significant progress was also achieved in 2022 on key ESG and operational performance indicators, both for the gas infrastructure and in the energy transition business. Snam’s commitment to helping to recompose the energy trilemma was outlined in the latest Strategic Plan and 2022 closed with an important step in that direction”, concluded Venier. At the opening of the Stock Exchange, the stock appears to have moved slightly, up by 0.41% to 4.621 euros.

