Sofia Bellucci: “I’m a sex worker. I said no to Rocco Siffredi’s methods”

Sofia Bellucci: “What do I tell my daughter? Surgeon or escort is the same”

Is called Sophia Bellucci and is among the most requested women on Only fans. Angel face and professor glasses has become one be star on the social network of love. This is how she tells Le Iene: “I am 34 years old and also one degree but to live I do the sex worker. I do this job because I love sex. Of course that is a very important component in my life, But that is not all. Actually, I actually do it less than you might think. People have many prejudices about those like me who do this job, believe that someone like me give it to everyonebut it’s not like that, you don’t have to be weird to do this job”. Sofia Bellucci tell how they have it discovered his parents and the reaction they had.

“They turned on the TV and I was up Hi Darwin to tell who I was and what I did, my mother it doesn’t have me more talked for three months. And my father erased what he heard from his mind, for him the my job does not exist. What do I teach my daughter? Surgeon or escort is indifferentthe important thing is that yes you realize and do what you really want”. Then he reveals: “He called me Rocco Siffredi for an audition but I refused. She told me you come here and shut up and just do what I tell you, otherwise the actors lose their concentration. For me such a thing does not exist. Then I don’t like his moviesin his scenes we see that pull your hair to the actresses and I this thing I hate her during intercourse“.

