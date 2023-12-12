Solutions for the housing crisis:: Just build!

To understand this, let’s briefly get technical: The “recognized rules of technology” are a legal term that emerged from case law but is not precisely defined. That alone creates a great deal of uncertainty for many building contractors, says Leupertz. In addition, the current law is de facto incorrectly applied: new construction techniques must be scientifically recognized, i.e. confirmed by an institute, and successfully tested in practice. Otherwise, architects and building contractors could be held liable for legally defective workmanship – even though there is no structural damage.

