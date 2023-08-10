Sony’s WF-1000XM5: Many functions, weaknesses for iPhone users

Economy WF-1000XM5 in the test

Sony’s new earphones are real jacks of all trades. In the test, they convince with very good sound and an overwhelming range of functions. But that shouldn’t hide some weaknesses. For iPhone users, there are better alternatives.

One knows that Sony is stubborn at the latest from the fact that the manufacturer still builds smartphones despite being unsuccessful. However, when it comes to headphones and earphones, the Japanese play in the top league. With their new WF-1000XM5 they want to prove that once again. In the test, the earphones only showed a few weaknesses, but an almost overwhelming number of functions that are extremely smart.

In general, Sony has done a lot right with its new model. Compared to their predecessors, the earphones are a fifth lighter, each weighing 5.9 grams, and a quarter smaller. And the charging case is so compact that it fits in any trouser pocket. In addition, the in-ear headphones last a good eight hours with the noise suppression switched on and can be fully recharged twice in the case. In comparison to the competition, this is a top value. Without noise cancellation, they even play music for twelve hours.

However, why Sony designed its earbuds to be so slick remains a mystery. You literally have to fumble them out of the case – and they keep slipping off. The earphones are supplied with foam attachments in four different sizes. Even XS for very small ears is included. The slightly harder foam seals the ears well, but is always clearly noticeable in the ear – unlike softer silicone attachments.

You should make an effort when choosing the right size, because the quality of the noise suppression depends on it. Sony’s smartphone application “Headphones Connect” helps with this. Here you can test whether the ear is sealed well enough. This is also important for the right sound – and especially for full bass.

Sony is particularly proud of the noise cancellation

As expected, Sony doesn’t show any weaknesses at all, probably thanks to the self-developed Dynamic Driver X, which is significantly larger than the driver of the previous model. We really liked the detailed and balanced sound with its clear voices. If you want to readjust here, you can do this via the app in an equalizer.

In combination with an iPhone, the Bluetooth codecs SBC and AAC are supported. If you have the right Android smartphone, you can also enjoy Sony’s codec LDAC with its higher maximum transfer rates. The earbuds can even play Sony’s 360 Reality Audio – also known as 3D music. However, this requires a premium subscription to a streaming service that offers the format.

Sony is particularly proud of its noise suppression, which is said to have gotten even better with the new model. Among other things, three microphones are built into each earphone. In the test, we found the noise cancellation to be good, but not outstanding. In the open-plan office, we could still hear colleagues’ conversations, although we couldn’t understand them. Apple is even better here with its AirPods Pro. This also applies to the transparency mode, which sounds more natural on Apple than on Sony. But even in this mode, the WF-1000XM5 offer a significantly above-average performance.

Easy to hear on the phone even in noisy environments

Sony’s earphones are likely to be the leaders in terms of the number of functions, and they hardly leave anything out here. You connect to two devices at the same time. They detect whether they are in the ear or not and pause the music accordingly. When the user starts speaking, they automatically stop the music and turn on transparency mode.

Bone conduction sensors help to increase speech intelligibility during telephone calls. Our conversation partners could always hear us well, even in noisy environments. We particularly liked the option of accepting calls with just a nod thanks to motion sensors in the earphones – or rejecting them with a shake of the head. Users can disable many of the features in the app if they wish.

In contrast to its predecessor, the WF-1000XM5 master dynamic headtracking. In a film, the sound always comes from the front, even if you turn your head to the side. However, this requires a smartphone with Android 13 and a capable app such as Netflix and YouTube. This does not work on the iPhone with the Sony earphones.

Conclusion: The WF-1000XM5 have a very good sound and are more than suitable for everyday use with their small case and long battery life. In addition, there are a number of convenience functions. A little rain and sweat can’t harm the headphones, that’s what they’re designed for. The noise cancellation is good, as is the transparency mode. The earphones can be worn for hours without becoming uncomfortable. You still feel a constant small pressure in the ear, so that you never forget the earphones.

In the test, we were able to wirelessly recharge the case on different Qi charging pads – strangely enough not on Apple’s MagSafe charger, which also supports the Qi standard. iPhone users might be better off with the AirPods Pro anyway because they can also experience 3D audio with it.

The Bluetooth range of the Sony earphones is mediocre, which is probably due to their size. Music, calls, noise cancellation and volume are controlled via the touch-sensitive surface on both earbuds. That works reliably. However, the earphones are always pressed slightly into the auditory canal, which is rather uncomfortable. At 319 euros, the WF-1000XM5 are at the upper end of the price range for earphones.

