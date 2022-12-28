Home Business Southwest Airlines targeted by Biden administration after holiday travel delays
Business

Southwest Airlines targeted by Biden administration after holiday travel delays

by admin
Southwest Airlines targeted by Biden administration after holiday travel delays

Southwest Airlines is facing investigations from both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue after massive flight delays over the holiday weekend, with nearly 3,000 scheduled flights canceled on Monday alone. On the one hand, President Biden and his Department of Transportation are launching an investigation into whether the company is complying with its customer service plan. On Tuesday afternoon, a powerful Senate committee announced plans to look into the matter.

The rapid escalation of the scandal for the company included a phone call between Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Southwest CEO Bob Jordan Tuesday afternoon.

During the call, Buttigieg said he expected the company to meet its commitments and stressed that if it didn’t, his department “would take steps to hold Southwest accountable,” a Department of Transportation spokesman said. Transportation.

Jordan confirmed the call in a video message Tuesday night, saying he reached out to Buttigieg to share “all the things we’re doing to make things right for our clients.” He said the company’s goal is to return to normal operations before next week, but before then “we have some real work to do.”

See also  Realme realme 10 series or Ultra version is expected to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen2 | realme 10 | realme_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Unidata signs an agreement with Azimut for the...

Gardant and Cardo AI sign partnership to develop...

When the “Genius Boy” Leaves Huawei – WSJ

BTP is Bund, spread is Tassi. Outlook 2023

US stocks before the market: Dow futures rose...

Spain announces package against high inflation: zero VAT...

Cheap artifact!Exposure of the new iPad mini: Apple...

Food districts, the pear district arrives in Emilia...

In the first 11 months of this year,...

Kraken Crypto Exchange Closes Operations in Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy