In mid-November, the severe and complicated epidemic situation pressed the “suspend button” for the main urban area of ​​Yulin City. Yulin Yuyang Minsheng Village Bank heard the order and quickly launched the epidemic prevention plan. , two correct, take the most stringent measures to ensure that the epidemic prevention and control work is foolproof, protect the financial service needs of the general public to the greatest extent, actively support community epidemic prevention and control, contribute to the people’s livelihood for this round of epidemic prevention and control, and fully demonstrate the efficiency of people’s livelihood, people’s livelihood Temperature, people’s livelihood responsibility.

During the epidemic period, we insisted on “closing the door and not going out of business“, and implemented “living on duty + home office” dual online, dual service and double guarantee. The bank has on-duty personnel at all levels and lines to ensure the normal operation of offline work. Make full use of mobile banking, online banking, telephone banking, remote banking and other service channels, migrate the bank’s offline service functions to online to the greatest extent, strengthen external reminders and publicity, and ensure that the scope of financial services covers more customers.

Yulin Yuyang Minsheng Rural Bank Deputy Secretary and President of the Party Branch led the staff in important positions in all lines to implement a 24-hour housing and transportation re-insurance system to ensure the continuity of banking business. The epidemic is ruthless, but people’s livelihood is full of love. The president of the bank led the party members, cadres and employees of the whole bank to actively respond to the call, step forward and become volunteers for epidemic prevention and control. Work hard and be the “pioneer” in the fight against the epidemic.

Yulin Yuyang Minsheng Rural Bank will continue to contribute to the people’s livelihood in winning the fight against the epidemic, fulfill the social responsibility of Yulin Yuyang Minsheng Rural Bank with practical actions, and demonstrate the spirit of Minsheng people with the overall situation in mind and selfless dedication.